Diversified Trust Co Acquires 393 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $191.05. 929,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,324. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total value of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

