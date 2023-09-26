Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 7,296,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,712,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

