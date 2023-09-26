Diversified Trust Co Has $5.90 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,539,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,466,000 after purchasing an additional 205,896 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.82. The company had a trading volume of 445,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,895. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

