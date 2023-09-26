American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.41. 689,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

