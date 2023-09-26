Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $13.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,295,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 806,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,868. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.