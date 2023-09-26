Zhang Financial LLC Sells 360 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. 2,351,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,261. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

