3,500 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.06 and its 200-day moving average is $387.90.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.12.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

