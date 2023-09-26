Fundamentum LLC Acquires 7,886 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 151.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 62,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average is $212.77. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

