Bill Few Associates Inc. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 62,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.77. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.