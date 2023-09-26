Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,059. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

