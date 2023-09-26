Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.09. 1,669,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.40 and its 200 day moving average is $393.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

