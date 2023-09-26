Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.33. 2,220,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,059. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

