Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 148,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.33. 2,220,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.