Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $144.50. 1,378,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,805. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.