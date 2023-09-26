Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.29 and a 200 day moving average of $268.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

