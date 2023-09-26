Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $974,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.68. The company had a trading volume of 226,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,634. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $332.34 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.