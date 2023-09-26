Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.