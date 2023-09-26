Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,456. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

