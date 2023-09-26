Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $94.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.