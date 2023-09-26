Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 480.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.37. 281,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,844. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.80 and its 200 day moving average is $451.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

