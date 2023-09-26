Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 440 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.37. 1,771,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,977. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

