Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.02. 232,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,018. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

