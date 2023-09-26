Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

