CKW Financial Group Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CKW Financial Group reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

GE traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

