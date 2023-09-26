CKW Financial Group Acquires Shares of 1,450 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. 16,942,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,254,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,866.57, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

