Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $271.53. The company had a trading volume of 270,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

