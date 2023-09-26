NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 38,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Williams Trading dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.