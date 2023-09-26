Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

AMD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,506,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,311,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,866.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

