Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.78 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

