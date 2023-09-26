Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.94. 2,264,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,169. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

