Monument Capital Management Invests $1.80 Million in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.4 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,928 shares of company stock worth $5,902,196 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

