Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,827,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,805,094. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.