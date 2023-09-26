SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.32 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $218.10 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,224.83 or 1.00079731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300914 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17864054 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $11,895,266.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.