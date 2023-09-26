Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $177.59 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $177.59 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,224.83 or 1.00079731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0182151 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,807,760.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

