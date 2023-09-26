Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,864 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 116.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 12,412,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,930,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

