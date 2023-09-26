Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $47.07 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

