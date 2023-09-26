KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 144.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

KREF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $848.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

