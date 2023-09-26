iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

