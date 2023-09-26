CKW Financial Group Has $40.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.44. The company had a trading volume of 541,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.