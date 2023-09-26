Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

F traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 15,224,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,529,293. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

