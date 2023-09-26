iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

IJH opened at $251.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

