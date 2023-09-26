Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

BXMT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 963,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 319,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

