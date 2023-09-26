Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $335,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.79. 341,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

