Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average is $242.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.