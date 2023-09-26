Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 3.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $2,798,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

