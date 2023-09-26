Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

