Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,372 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 102,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

