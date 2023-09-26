Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.82. 431,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.82 and its 200-day moving average is $523.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

