High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE HWO traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.37. 3,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,546. The stock has a market cap of C$66.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$1.65.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Arctic Energy Services
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.