Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,784,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,004. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.